Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.2 %

VONE traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $244.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.03 and a 200-day moving average of $227.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $246.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

