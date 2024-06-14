Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.2 %
VONE traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $244.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.03 and a 200-day moving average of $227.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $246.38.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
