Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Studio Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $28,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 1,220,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68,768 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after buying an additional 108,507 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 73,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 239,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

