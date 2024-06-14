Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $83.60 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

