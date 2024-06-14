Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.