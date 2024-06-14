Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTI traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $265.70. The company had a trading volume of 429,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,652. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $268.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.