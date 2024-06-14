Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

