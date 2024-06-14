Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s current price.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

