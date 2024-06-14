Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Up 6.7 %

Vaso stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

