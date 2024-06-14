Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.95.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $183.62. The stock had a trading volume of 185,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,388. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

