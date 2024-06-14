Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.01. Velo3D shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 54,859 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.08.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 160.98% and a negative net margin of 208.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
