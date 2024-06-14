Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.01. Velo3D shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 54,859 shares trading hands.

Velo3D Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 160.98% and a negative net margin of 208.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

Velo3D Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Velo3D by 12.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Velo3D by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

