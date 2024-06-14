Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Venture Price Performance

Venture stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Venture has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

