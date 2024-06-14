Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32), reports. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 94.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

