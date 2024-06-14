Veralto’s (VLTO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Get Veralto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.81. 153,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,122. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.