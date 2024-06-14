Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 193.9% in May

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the May 15th total of 809,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Verastem Stock Down 2.7 %

VSTM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,147. Verastem has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

