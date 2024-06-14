Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Versus Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,480. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 204.20% and a negative net margin of 7,480.35%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

