Vertical Research Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

R has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of R stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.