Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

Shares of VEXTF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.32.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

