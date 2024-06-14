Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Stock Performance
Shares of VEXTF stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.32.
Vext Science Company Profile
