Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,597,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.