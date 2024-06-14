Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

