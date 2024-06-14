Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $48.19. 1,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $310.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.1442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

