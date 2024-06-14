Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Update

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of VDRFF stock opened at C$84.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.50. Vidrala has a 52 week low of C$84.50 and a 52 week high of C$84.50.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

