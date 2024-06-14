Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of VMD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,271. The company has a market cap of $272.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.