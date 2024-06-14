Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vinci Partners Investments stock remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

