Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Viomi Technology Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 10,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.