Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Viomi Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 10,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.