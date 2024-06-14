Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Viomi Technology Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. 10,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

