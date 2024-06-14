Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 7,733.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 93,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.