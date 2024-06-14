Virgin Money UK PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,188.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.57. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 139.55 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.80 ($2.79).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

