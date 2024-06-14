Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRPX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 1,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $11.77.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

