VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VirTra by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Get VirTra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VTSI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,439. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

VirTra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.