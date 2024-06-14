Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 500.6% in May

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 500.6% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Visium Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VISM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Visium Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Visium Technologies

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

