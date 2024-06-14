Vital Energy’s (VTLE) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.21. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.