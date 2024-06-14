Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Louise Bolger Buys 9,800 Shares

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Free Report) insider Louise Bolger acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,866.60 ($9,845.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs. The company operates health clubs within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland under the Club Lime and Hiit Republic brands; and franchised health clubs under the Plus Fitness brand in Australia, New Zealand, and India. In addition, it operates ladies only health club under the Ladies Only brand; Boutiques under the Psycle Life, GROUNDUP, and Studio brands; indoor aquatics facilities under the Aquatics; swim school under the Swim School brand; health club under the FNF and Pinnacle brands; and personal training under the GymmyPT brand.

