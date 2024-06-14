Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in May

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

VIVHY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2701 dividend. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

