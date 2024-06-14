VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VivoPower International Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:VVPR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 3,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

