VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VivoPower International Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:VVPR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 3,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
About VivoPower International
