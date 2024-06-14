Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 767,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VLCN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. 410,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. Volcon has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16,425.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $214.38.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($57.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLCN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

