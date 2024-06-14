Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 19,920.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TORVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.