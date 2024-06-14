VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.89

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance
Shares of VSL stock opened at GBX 43.20 ($0.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of £120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.89 and a beta of 0.58. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.19 ($0.94).
About VPC Specialty Lending Investments
