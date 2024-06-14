VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.89

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

Shares of VSL stock opened at GBX 43.20 ($0.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 180.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of £120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.89 and a beta of 0.58. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.19 ($0.94).

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

(Get Free Report)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL)

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.