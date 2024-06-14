VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Up 28.0% in May

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VPR Brands Stock Down 13.0 %

VPRB stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. VPR Brands has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.23.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.