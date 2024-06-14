W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

WRB opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile



W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

