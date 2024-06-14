Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 262,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 407,518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 12.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 99.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

