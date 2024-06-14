Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Down 22.0% in May

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.4 %

Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.11. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

