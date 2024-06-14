WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Acquires A$35,934.10 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 24,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$35,934.10 ($23,797.41).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,901 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,906.45 ($27,752.62).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 70,000 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,100.00 ($75,562.91).

WAM Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

WAM Capital Announces Dividend

WAM Capital Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.



WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

