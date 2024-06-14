Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.25

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2077774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

