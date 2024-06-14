Wealthquest Corp Buys Shares of 4,098 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,695,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.