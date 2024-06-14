Wealthquest Corp Has $163.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 18.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $163,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,411,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

