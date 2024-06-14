Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $157.56 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

