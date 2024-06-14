Wealthquest Corp Sells 54 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for about 0.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,971,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,012.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $614.22 and a twelve month high of $1,048.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $914.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $874.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

