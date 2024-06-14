Wealthquest Corp Sells 732,695 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,695 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

