Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for nCino (NCNO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO):

5/30/2024 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – nCino had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/30/2024 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – nCino had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – nCino had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

nCino Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 84,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,510. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares in the company, valued at $39,894,781.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $180,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,894,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,143,236 shares of company stock worth $39,976,440. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $60,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

