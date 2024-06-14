Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for nCino (NCNO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO):
- 5/30/2024 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – nCino had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 5/30/2024 – nCino had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – nCino had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – nCino had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
nCino Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 84,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,510. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $60,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
