Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEG Stock Up 0.6 %

WEGZY stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. WEG has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

WEG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. WEG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

