Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 80.3% in May

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Wesfarmers has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

