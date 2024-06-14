Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 80.3% in May

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Wesfarmers has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.82.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
